'The Masked Singer' Fans Still Have Thoughts About Kandi Burruss' Win

It's been a few days since The Masked Singer came to an end, but the events of the finale still have fans talking. In particular, fans still have plenty of thoughts about Night Angel, aka Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, taking home the win. Based on the responses to the win, some of those fans remain a little peeved over Night Angel beating out Turtle and Frog to nab the Golden Mask trophy.

Even though the response to her win was mixed, Burruss isn't going to let any of the haters get her down. In a recent interview with TMZ, the Bravo personality acknowledged that there were those who criticized her win, but she noted that she doesn't really need to say all that much to the haters as "actions speak louder than words." She continued to say, in reference to any of the naysayers, "This win's the best answer to what was said to me, winning The Masked Singer the same week someone tried to go around saying I wasn't important or whatever, it just was really funny to me, honestly."

It's good to see that Burruss is taking her Masked Singer win in stride, as she gave it her all throughout the entire competition. Still, that doesn't mean that fans don't have their own thoughts regarding the Season 3 finale.