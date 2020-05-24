'The Masked Singer' Fans Still Have Thoughts About Kandi Burruss' Win
It's been a few days since The Masked Singer came to an end, but the events of the finale still have fans talking. In particular, fans still have plenty of thoughts about Night Angel, aka Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, taking home the win. Based on the responses to the win, some of those fans remain a little peeved over Night Angel beating out Turtle and Frog to nab the Golden Mask trophy.
Even though the response to her win was mixed, Burruss isn't going to let any of the haters get her down. In a recent interview with TMZ, the Bravo personality acknowledged that there were those who criticized her win, but she noted that she doesn't really need to say all that much to the haters as "actions speak louder than words." She continued to say, in reference to any of the naysayers, "This win's the best answer to what was said to me, winning The Masked Singer the same week someone tried to go around saying I wasn't important or whatever, it just was really funny to me, honestly."
It's good to see that Burruss is taking her Masked Singer win in stride, as she gave it her all throughout the entire competition. Still, that doesn't mean that fans don't have their own thoughts regarding the Season 3 finale.
The Popular Vote?
Thanks for our lesson in politics 101 lol. pic.twitter.com/V13nsMLxiU— Searra Cade (@SearraCade) May 24, 2020
A "Tragedy"
@MaskedSingerFOX @JesseMcCartney not winning over @Kandi is just another tragedy in 2020— Amanda Smith (@AmandaS62321533) May 24, 2020
What's Up With That?
...JUST WHEN I STARTING TO ENJOY YOUR SHOW
....YOU CUT THREE FEMALE LEGENDS
....BUT @Kandi WINS SEASON THREE
NOW TELL ME.....WHAT'S WRONG WITH THAT PICTURE????🤔🤔🤔— Eugenia (@Eugenia65750379) May 24, 2020
Some Kind Thoughts
I'm still bummed that @JesseMcCartney & TURTLE didn't win, and I still believe he was the best all season, but congrats to @Kandi & Night Angel for winning @MaskedSingerFOX. For real though, #TeamTurtle and I'll always be a fan!!— Noel Kunz (@noelkunz) May 24, 2020
Happy With The Outcome
Yeah I'm really Happy for her. She had the best Voice in #Xscape to Me. She should have had her own Solo Career but it's Never too Late....We Ready for U Kandi and we know U a Master Songwriter too! 😇💪💝🎉🎊🍾🏆— DOAP™ NG (@doapworld) May 24, 2020
All Great Competitors
‼️SPOILERS‼️ THE FINAL 3 OF THE MASKED SINGER HAD ME SHOOK. SO TALENTED AND AMAZING LIKE WOW😭 saw @JesseMcCartney LIVE, @smoss was one of my middle school loves, & my mom and I would watch @Kandi ALL the time when we could! LIKE WOW #TheMaskedSinger— Kenchis🧚🏼💗 (@kendracinnamon) May 23, 2020
Questions
@MaskedSingerFOX Although Kandi is an awesome songwriter, she was NOT the best singer!!! So who paid y'all off to set that up? Pissed fans (possibly future former fans) want to know.😡 pic.twitter.com/kcJebHSrFv— LoyalTee (@SwaggaTightLady) May 23, 2020
She Won Fair & Square
@Kandi won the Masked Singer and people are making videos talking about how bad she sounds. Let this be a lesson. Doesn't matter who doesn't believe in you. You can accomplish so much if you believe in yourself. #shestaywinning #imitatedontplayahate pic.twitter.com/1HYpqBr6JC— supernerdychurchgirl (@supernerdycg) May 23, 2020