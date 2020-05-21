'The Masked Singer': Night Angel Won, But Fans Aren't Happy About It

The Masked Singer crowned the winner of Season 3 on Wednesday night. While it came down to Night Angel and Turtle, Night Angel was ultimately chosen to be the winner. Following the big reveal, the show performed one final unmasking, revealing that the winner of Season 3 was none other than Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss. As one could probably expect, there were plenty of opinions regarding the winner of The Masked Singer, with fans flocking to Twitter in order to let their voices be heard.

Season 3 of The Masked Singer was filled with Bananas, Turtles, Llamas, and more than a few shocking eliminations. Over the course of the season, several surprising celebrities were unmasked. On the March 12 episode, the series aired possibly their most surprising unmasking yet. The episode introduced viewers to a whole new crop of singers including the Bear, who was ultimately eliminated at the end of the episode after a rendition of "Baby Got Back." After their elimination, and following the judges' final guesses, the Bear was revealed to have been former Alaskan Governor Sarah Palin, which shocked viewers and the judges alike.

While fans were treated to their fair share of surprises over the course of the season, the biggest moment of Season 3 definitely has to be the crowning of the winner. And judging by the messages that fans have posted on Twitter, they're not exactly happy that Night Angel nabbed the Golden Mask trophy.