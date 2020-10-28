'Martha Knows Best': Martha Stewart Reveals the Last Time She Smoked a Joint in Exclusive Clip

✖

Martha Stewart might be known for having a solid friendship with rapper Snoop Dogg, but the original domestic goddess admits she hasn't smoked pot for almost 50 years. Stewart is back Wednesday night with a whole new season of Martha Knows Best on HGTV, kicking it off with a Halloween edition of her lifestyle series, revealing all her tricks when it comes to carving and arranging pumpkins. The episode also sees the 79-year-old treating friend and comedian Chelsea Handler to her special apple cider cocktails — and PopCulture.com has your first look preview!

In the preview clip, the beloved lifestyle maven chats about marijuana with her friend and self-proclaimed "big time" pot advocate, Handler asks if she's ever smoked a "joint before dinner," to which Stewart laughs. "No, the last joint I had was, I think, in 1972," she said. "I'm a square, I'm a real square. But I enjoy a delicious cocktail more than anyone."

While Chandler jokes she has not made "anything in her life," Stewart proceeds to share her recipe by pulling out a jar of freshly pressed apple cider she made herself to use for their cocktails, along with a little brown sugar and lemon juice to rim the glass. While Handler is in her kitchen making the recipe, Stewart is outside and reveals while preparing for the drink, she got stung on her finger by a bee. "You're a tough b—, you can handle that, right?" Handler jokingly asks Stewart, to which she laughs, "Oh, I don't know about that."

The two carry on after the bee sting, with Stewart recommending "the more bourbon, the better" as Handler laughs, listening intently to the media maven's next steps. "I feel like I can learn so much from you, I mean, I know so many people already do," Handler said as Stewart thanks her and shares how she also appreciated the comedian recreating Stewart's steamy poolside snapshot earlier this summer.

"We became very famous because of that, Chelsea," Stewart said, to which Handler responded, "A lot of people thought you looked a lot better than I did. I mean, even I looked at the picture and I go, 'I got to admit it, Martha looks a little bit hotter than me at this point."

Stewart reassures Handler that "hotter" doesn't necessarily mean better. "If it's just hotter, that's fine. You can get hotter as you age. Never stop being hot, that's important and I got a lot of marriage proposals," she said, adding how she was "too busy" enjoying the instant fame from the "stupid selfie" to pay attention to any proposals. "That's what's wrong with me, that's why I'm still not married after a long marriage," she joked.

With Season 1 premiering this past July, Martha Knows Best focuses on several aspects of everyday living at home while keeping with the goal of teaching and inspiring viewers to incorporate what works best for them. The show has featured a number of Stewart's superfans, as well as her famous friends, like Snoop Dogg, Richard Gere, Lupita Nyong'o, and more, who virtually pop in to chat with her to get advice on their own home projects.

