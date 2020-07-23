Martha Stewart Claps Back at Chelsea Handler After Comedian Pokes Fun at Sultry Poolside Photo

Martha Stewart went viral on the internet after the 78-year-old stunned her fans with a gorgeous poolside photo. It wasn't the type of pose you see the gorgeous Kardashian and Jenner sisters doing, this was simply from the neck up and she still managed to drop jaws. When Chelsea Handler tried to imitate the photo, Stewart jumped in to have a little fun with the comedian with a savage reply.

Stewart first posted a gorgeous photo of herself while in her "East Hampton" pool. In the description she gave fans details on how she created her pool to be "obstacles" free. A combination of how gorgeous Stewart looks, along with her colorful background had the internet on fire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart48) on Jul 21, 2020 at 2:26pm PDT

When Chandler stepped in to try and create the same look, Stewart left the most shocking and hilarious response — but it did seem like it was all fun and games. "I'm here to take (Martha Stewart's) swim lesson," Handler captioned her post. "If I look this good at 78 I better still have a pool to show myself off in."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Jul 22, 2020 at 5:37pm PDT

According to BuzzFeed, Stewart wittingly replied with, "(Chelsea Handler) Dear Chelsea I'm so happy that you liked my post well enough to emulate it. I do think my pool is a little bit prettier than yours and that my facial expression is a little bit more relaxed. Nevertheless you are a beautiful girl and F—ING too young to be emulating me. Continue with your comedy, your humor, and your amazing ability to gather around you politcal liberals. We need it! Love Martha."

Recently, Handler took to social media to spread awareness about the coronavirus pandemic by encouraging her fans to wear face masks when out in public. Of course, she did it in Handler fashion by parading around her yard using face masks as a bra, while also wearing one on her face. At the time she was working out with a personal trainer when she told her fans that she's ready to get back to normal life and requested her fans wear facial coverings if they're not already. "Everybody needs to find a mask and put it on because I'd like to have fun again, okay? People want their kids to go back to school, and we're abusing our healthcare workers. Please find a mask and put it on any part of your body. I love my body!" she said.