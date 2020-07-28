Martha Stewart Makes Plans to 'Smoke a Joint' With Chelsea Handler

Martha Stewart is feeling herself at 78. After the lifestyle expert set Instagram on fire with a sexy selfie last week, Stewart admitted to Entertainment Tonight she had no clue what a "thirst trap" even was until it was explained to her. "That's definitely a thirst trap," Stewart confirmed of the poolside photo. Stewart, who used to model before starting her businesses, said she decided to take the sultry photo in a moment of inspiration when she "just thought I looked great coming out of the pool."

"My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face. I thought, 'Oh, that looks pretty,' so I took the picture. It looked good," she told the outlet. As for her secret for looking so good shortly before her 79th birthday, Stewart said, "Just eat well, exercise well, garden, climb mountains. I climbed Kilimanjaro. For goodness sake, I went up into the Himalayas. You have to do that kind of stuff. That's the kind of stuff that keeps one vibrant and young and it's important."

Stewart's selfie drew attention from comedian Chelsea Handler, who imitated the photo on her own Instagram, only to receive a hilarious comment from the original model. "Dear Chelsea, I’m so happy that you like my post well enough to emulate it,” Stewart wrote on the photo. "I do think my pool is a little bit prettier than yours and that my facial expression is a little bit more relaxed. Nevertheless you are a beautiful girl and F**KING too young to be emulating me. Continue with your comedy, your humor, and your amazing ability to gather around you political liberals. We need it! Love Martha."

Speaking to ET, Stewart said she insisted there was no bad blood between the two, and that she had taken up Handler's "challenge to smoke a joint" with her. "I told her I haven't smoked a joint since the 1960s. So for me to smoke a joint is a really big deal," Stewart added. "We haven't done it yet ... it has to be together, sometime in the future."

Stewart is also getting ready to launch her new HGTV series, Martha Knows Best, which premieres Friday and chronicles her home improvements on her farm in New York while she gives advice to famous friends like Lupita Nyong'o, Richard Gere and Hailey Bieber, who appear virtually on the show.