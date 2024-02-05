'Married at First Sight' Star Romantically Linked to Newly Single Celebrity

Married at First Sight star John Joe Slater has moved on past his reality TV romance options, landing with a recently single celebrity in the process. According to The Sun, Slater has been attached to former model Katie Price.

Price, 45, recently split from her longtime fiance Carl Woods, confirming the news on social media. Soon she met up with the Married at First Sight star, who apparently isn't married after the latest season of the UK edition.

"They've met a few times and are texting each other constantly. She's really into him – this is the first man she's actually been interested in since Carl," a source told The Sun. The couple didn't confirm their romance to the outlet, but The Mirror (via The Daily Mail) caught them "getting cozy" while out for the night.

"He came in after her and they sat together for at least an hour," a source told the outlet. "They looked very cosy together, especially when she rested her arm on his shoulder."

So love seems to be in the air for the reality favorite and the model. It would be Price's first relationship since her split.