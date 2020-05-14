'Married at First Sight' Couple Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Welcome Baby No. 2

✖

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are now the parents of a beautiful baby boy, having welcomed son Hayes Douglas Wednesday. The Married at First Sight couple, who are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Henley "Gracie" Grace, added a new member to the family at their New Jersey home, where Otis gave birth at 3:37 p.m. to their 9 lbs., 4 oz. son, as per PEOPLE.

"He’s HERE! And he’s clearly a very good listener! We served him his eviction notice and within 24 hours he vacated the premises!" Otis wrote on Instagram alongside photos from her home birth. "I want to thank YOU from the bottom of my heart for all the prayers, positive vibes, & sticky baby dust you sent me throughout my pregnancy with [Baby Boy Hehner], I truly have the best FRANS! All of your love and support hasn’t gone unnoticed. And all that positive energy sprinkled out into the universe WORKED! He’s snuggling on my chest perfectly calm & content as I write this caption to you!"

Otis broadcast part of her labor on Instagram Live, but told followers she wasn't able to go as long as she wanted before the birthing process progressed. "I’m sorry I wasn’t able to go 'live' longer - I was in so much pain during contractions and this labor happened so fast! I wanted to really focus on my breathing and being one with my son. Within 6 hours he was OUT! I HAVE SO MUCH MORE I WANT TO SHARE WITH YOU but it’s almost 11:30 pm and I’m EXHAUSTED! Thank you soooo much again! We love you!"

Hehner was quick to praise his wife in the comment section, writing, "So proud of you [Jamie Otis]- I can’t imagine pushing 9lbs 4oz of anything out of me, and you took it like a champ! (I knew you could do it!) This now means that I cannot complain about any ailment ever again."

The couple has had a difficult fertility journey, having lost son Johnathan Edward due to a miscarriage before welcoming Gracie in August 2017. Otis also suffered a miscarriage at 10 weeks in 2019 and a chemical pregnancy in 2018. In September 2019, the couple announced they were expecting again: "We went to the fertility specialist and found out WE ARE PREGNANT!!!" Otis wrote on Instagram at the time. "I cannot even believe it! …after 18 long, painful months, two losses and negative after negative on the pregnancy tests we are *finally* pregnant again!"