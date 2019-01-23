‘Married at First Sight’ Star Jamie Otis Says It’s ‘Hard’ to Watch Friends’ Pregnancies Following Second Miscarriage

Jamie Otis is opening up about the difficulty of watching her friends grow their families in the wake of her devastating miscarriages.

Speaking Tuesday on her podcast, Hot Marriage. Cool Parents., the Married at First Sight star and her husband, Doug Hehner, candidly spoke about the heartache that has followed their second miscarriage, which they announced earlier this month, as well as a chemical pregnancy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“One of the most hurtful parts is that I know a lot of people who are pregnant,” Otis, labor and delivery nurse, admitted. “My due date was Aug. 8 and I know someone due Aug. 9, I know someone who’s due Aug. 21…I know so many women who are due [around when I was] and we were all pregnant together, so excited.”

“The hardest part is to just watch them continue to have this healthy pregnancy,” she continued.

“Or to separate yourself from it,” Hehner added.

Hehner went on to encourage his wife to view the situation from a different perspective, asking “What if you were having a healthy pregnancy and then one of your friends had this happen? You would be so sensitive to the fact. You would be there for support.”

“I totally get that, Doug, it’s just hard. Little boys that were due around Johnathan’s time — how could I not help but wonder what our Johnathan would be like?” Otis replied. “These are people who I’m very close with and I’m gonna watch them have this healthy, happy pregnancy that I was supposed to have too. And I’m trying not to be anything other than just happy for them.”

Otis and Hehner, who tied the knot after meeting on Married at First Sight in 2014 and welcomed daughter Henley Grace in August of 2017, had announced on their podcast on Christmas Day 2018 that they were expecting. Just days later, they made the devastating announcement that Otis had miscarried at 10 weeks, something that followed the 2016 loss of their son Jonathan and a chemical pregnancy late last summer.

“I told Doug, ‘I know this is a good one.’ I felt in my bones that this pregnancy was gonna be all the way,” she said. “I just had this feeling that it was gonna be a great pregnancy. I don’t know why because I guess I was wrong.”

“Then I started spotting a little bit and that’s what happened with Johnathan, our angel baby in heaven,” Otis continued. “That’s how it all started.”

The couple announced the loss of their pregnancy on Jan. 11.