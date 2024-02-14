'Married at First Sight': Lauren Calls Out Orion for Acting Differently Off-Camera in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight star Lauren is calling out Orion for what she sees as a stark difference between his behavior towards her off- and on-camera. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series, Orion brings up his desire to "find common ground" with Lauren at dinner during the couples retreat as she raises an eyebrow at his intentions.

"You know, there's been a lot of tension," Orion tells the table, "and so coming to the couples retreat, I was really looking forward to just being able to find our own peace of mind, you know, if it's something that Lauren is up for." He continues to Lauren, "I was looking forward [to] this weekend with both of us trying to find common ground," adding, "I'm sorry I didn't bring this up sooner, but you know, that is something that I was looking forward to this weekend if it's possible."

In response, Lauren simply adjusts her glasses and takes a sip of water, to which Orion presses, "Would you like to respond when I talk?" Lauren keeps it cool, however, telling Orion, "I'm just gonna drink my wine." Lauren may be keeping her feelings close to her chest, but she reveals her true reaction to Orion's statements to the camera later.

"Orion has a great demeanor when it comes to addressing the group as a whole versus talking to me," she says. "In between when we film, there's no conversation, there is no reaching out. Or even last night, like we spent the whole night talking and chatting with everyone, and there was never any indication of him wanting to have a conversation." She adds, "So it doesn't seem authentic, it doesn't seem real. It's just frustrating."

Orion and Lauren's marriage came to an end after just 13 days, when Orion revealed he no longer wanted to be married to his wife following their disagreements about intimacy. "It's just with everything that happened, everything that took place, I lost all romantic interest," he said at the time.

More recently, however, he has been showing signs of wanting to reconcile, saying during last week's episode that he wanted to "just turn the page on everything that's happened and honestly really try and open up a different narrative." Lauren doesn't trust his intentions, however, saying last week, "I don't want to have a conversation with him because I'm just tired of getting my hopes up with conversations with Orion. When he brings things up in group settings, it doesn't seem authentic. It doesn't seem real. It feels like it's more to save face in front of our friends."

Married At First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.