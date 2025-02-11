‘Married at First Sight’: Michelle Confesses Her Suspicions About Madison and David in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight‘s Michelle is coming forward with her suspicions about her husband David’s relationship with Madison. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime show, Michelle sits down with her fellow MAFS brides Emem and Camille to reveal she thinks David and Madison are more than just friends.

After David previously claimed to Michelle that a spicy text he mistakenly sent her was meant for a woman he first met online, Michelle tells Emem and Camille she doesn’t believe his confession was “true,” telling them, “I’m fixing on Madison.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Camille is shocked at first, pointing out that David is her “guy” and Madison is her “girl.” She stutters, “I don’t even want to like…” before ultimately asking, “How do you know?”

Play video

Michelle explains, “I don’t have any real proof besides a gut suspicion,” pointing out that during David’s night out in question, he was with his Season 18 co-stars Karla, Madison and Allen. “They said Allen went somewhere else and David came to the second bar with them,” she explains, adding that Madison and Michelle are “both Ms in your phone.” Camille clarifies, “So [the text] came through on the night that they were all together. Damn.”

Michelle continues that during the first group dinner on the couples’ retreat the night before, she got “so upset” because everyone was walking away from her complaints about her marriage to David. “But who walked away? Madison,” she points out. “She’s the one who said, ‘It’s too much for me,’ and she got up and left. But why? What was too much? Like, she didn’t walk away when you [Emem] were talking about Ikechi.”

“Dang,” Camille says. “Now you got me tripping.” Michelle hedges, “I could be wrong. I could be wrong. And I’m going to f—king look like a dumbass if I’m wrong.” But Camille insists she would be “doing yourself a disservice to just kind of be wondering about this the whole time and not [say] anything.”

lifetime

When Michelle asks who she should bring her theory up to first, as David “lies to [her] face all the time,” Camille suggests she sits down with Madison. But Emem thinks Michelle should first face off with her husband in this “tricky” situation. Michelle admits that whoever she approaches first, “I’m going under the assumption that I’m wrong, even though I don’t think I am.”

Fans were shocked earlier this season of Married at First Sight when David accidentally sent a text to Michelle that read, “You are so damn fine I just wanna eat U up.” While David initially claimed the message was intended for his cousin in reference to food, he later told her that it was meant to be sent to a woman he had met online.

Michelle’s suspicions were raised, however, when Madison walked away upset from her discussion about the incident during night one of the couples’ retreat. But will her suspicions turn out to be correct?

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.