‘Married at First Sight’: Michelle Tells Husband David They Have ‘No Connection’ in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight couple Michelle and David can’t seem to find a path forward in their relationship just one month into their marriage. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime series, David admits he’s “frustrated” with the lack of connection stymieing progress between him and Michelle.

At their one-month anniversary dinner, Michelle doesn’t mince words when she asks her husband simply, “Are you happy?” David is taken aback at first, but answers, “I’m frustrated right now, to be completely honest with you.”

When Michelle asks why he’s feeling frustrated, David admits he isn’t sure how he can salvage their marriage before Decision Day. “I don’t know what lane to go [in] or what else to do,” he tells her. “I’ve been myself. I’ve been honest. I’ve been genuine. I’ve respected you. I’m still cordial [and] everything. It’s just like trying to grab onto something that I really can’t grab onto.”

David confesses, “I just don’t know what you want, so it’s hard sometimes.” Michelle acknowledges his frustration before admitting that she also doesn’t “feel great” about their relationship and marriage, “because there’s no connection. I’m not able to move forward.”



“It’s tough to hear that,” David tells Michelle, who responds simply, “It’s tough to say.” David accepts, “I know, and I appreciate you for saying that,” before admitting, “Right now, it’s like I’m hearing it over and over, and there’s [only] so much I can take of this. I’m being patient, I’m hoping for that connection.”

As the sneak peek comes to an end, David asks his bride, “Do you think there will ever be a connection?” earning no immediate response from Michelle.

The couple has had difficulties from the start of their relationship, as Michelle has admittedly struggled to accept a partner with a very different lifestyle into her home after living alone for six years. Michelle also told producers early on that she felt checked out in her marriage, as she wasn’t attracted to David, and he has been sensitive to her rejection from the start.

“I’m really trying hard in my marriage,” David said in the Dec. 10 episode of MAFS. “I just don’t know where to go or what direction because it seems everything that I am doing or trying to do is just not getting reciprocated.” He admitted, “I’m at a dead end.”

Prior to the season, Michelle told PopCulture.com she struggled with having “shut down” at the start of her marriage but learned to be “more patient and open-minded” when things didn’t live up to her expectations.

David added that he and Michelle took “baby steps walking on eggshells” while getting to know one another, and while he “definitely [has] regrets on how to communicate certain things,” he learned to “take one day at a time and let things come rather than trying to force and try new ways of doing things.” While “sometimes you get stuck and go back to your old ways,” he told PopCulture you “have to fight and push through.”

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.



