‘Married at First Sight’: Pastor Cal Thinks David Is ‘Hiding Something’ After Text Message Confession in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight expert Pastor Cal Roberson thinks there’s more to David’s texting activity than he’s telling wife Michelle. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime series, Pastor Cal sits down with the feuding couple to try and get to the bottom of the scandal tearing their marriage apart.

After a questionable text message David insists was meant for his cousin was sent to Michelle during last week’s episode, Pastor Cal urges David to be “completely straight” with him in a tense session.

“Because after this all came out, Michelle, what else came out?” Cal asks, prompting Michelle to recount David’s other recent revelation that he’s been messaging past Tinder dates during their marriage — even meeting up with one for coffee.

As Michelle speaks, David begins to laugh, prompting Cal to ask, “Why are you chuckling?” David responds, “The reason I’m chuckling is because the woman that I went to go see is dating another individual — she’s in a relationship.” Pastor Cal claps back, “Who cares if they’re in a relationship? That doesn’t make a difference. I mean honestly, I’m just being straight with you.”

David confesses that he did meet the woman he grabbed coffee with on Tinder, saying that his admission about using the app shows “how honest I am.” Michelle has a different view of the situation, calling it “another overshare” and asking, “If he’s willing to let me know that, what else has he been doing that he doesn’t want me to know?”

“I just feel like there’s something bigger going on that I’m unaware of,” she continues. Pastor Cal agrees, “It feels like you’re protecting something or you’re hiding something.” David insists he has “nothing to hide,” but Michelle points out he clearly does want to hold back something, “‘cause he won’t prove anything with his phone.”

While David claims the alleged conversation with his cousin has been deleted, Cal points out, “You could have easily said, ‘Can you send my wife the same text you sent me?’ That could have happened. It still can. I know you keep saying it’s deleted, but there is a way. You’re just choosing not to do it.” David agrees, “Yeah, I am choosing not to.”

David and Michelle’s marital issues came to a head in last week’s Married at First Sight, after Michelle mistakenly received what she believed to be a sexual text message meant for another woman that read, “You are so damn fine I just wanna eat U up.” David insisted the message was meant for his cousin as a response to the Chinese food she was eating, but Michelle wasn’t buying it.

“I’m not sure who talks to their food like that,” she said, adding, “My gut tells me that he accidentally texted me and that it was for somebody else.” Adding to Michelle’s suspicion was David’s refusal to read the full conversation with his cousin, saying it had been deleted.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.