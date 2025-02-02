‘Married at First Sight’ Moves to Peacock from Lifetime in Shock Move

Married at First Sight is making a shocking change. According to Deadline, after airing over 300 episodes in the last 10 years on Lifetime, Married at First Sight will be moving to Peacock after the NBCUniversal streamer secured the rights following a deal with the show’s producer, Kinetic Content. Although a premiere date has not been set yet, Season 19 will debut on Peacock later this year. It’s reported that the deal could run for multiple seasons, but nothing is confirmed.

This isn’t the first time that Married at First Sight has moved homes. The series premiered on FYI in 2014 and was simulcast on A&E beginning with Season 2. It moved to Lifetime for Season 5 in 2017 and has aired there since then. The move is a bit surprising since Married at First Sight has continuously been Lifetime’s most-watched series. Season 18 premiered on Lifetime last October and is still airing.

Additionally, the move to Peacock also marks Married at First Sight’s shift away from A&E Networks, which owns FYI, A&E, and Lifetime. With the series being under NBCUniversal beginning Season 19, it marks the latest dating reality show on Peacock, following Love Island and many more. Kinetic CEO Chris Coelen, Cat Rodriguez, Eric Detwiler, Erica Kessler, Kenda Greenwood Moran, and Montre Burton executive produce Married at First Sight.

Meanwhile, Season 18 of is continuing to bring the drama and revelations, emotions and all. New episodes of Married at First Sight air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Since most seasons of the series have around 25 episodes, it’s unknown if Season 19 will have less episodes or the same amount since streaming is different when it comes to production order. However, many shows have made seamless transitions to streaming, so it’s likely not much will change.

More information about Season 19 of Married at First Sight will likely be revealed in the coming months, such as who will be involved, when it will premiere, and how many episodes there will be. It should be interesting to see if anything changes, as there will likely be at least some changes, whether big or small. In the meantime, Season 18 of Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.