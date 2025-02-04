‘Married at First Sight’: Madison’s Late-Night Habits Cause Tension With Husband Allen in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Will Married at First Sight star Madison’s going-out habits lead to the end of her marriage to husband Allen? In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime series, the newlyweds sit down with expert Dr. Pia Holec, who seems shocked at how much Madison’s social life is putting a strain on this relationship.

Allen tells Madison, “The confusing part for me is typically you go to bed around what, 9:30 [p.m.] or something like that? And there are other days when you go out with your friends or something — it’s until like 2 in the morning or something like that.”

Dr. Pia chimes in, “Is that something that’s frequently happening?” to which Madison responds, “Well yeah, I like to go out with my friends. But I come home.” Allen is quick to back up his wife here, calling it “arbitrary” whether these late nights are happening “two times or three times a week.”

A surprised Dr. Pia continues to press, asking, “Does it get to the point of three times a week?” And while Madison tells the expert she doesn’t “think so,” footage from Allen and Madison’s apartment over the past three nights tells a different story.

Cameras capture Madison coming home at 1:36 a.m. just three days prior, then at 1:53 a.m. the following day. And tellingly, the just night before Madison and Allen’s meeting with Dr. Pia, she was caught on camera coming home at 3:43 a.m.

“I go out more than him, that’s the moral of the story,” Madison tells Dr. Pia, as Allen agrees with her in the background. “That’s just part of my lifestyle and it’s just what it is.”

But will Madison’s lifestyle mean the end of her marriage?

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.



