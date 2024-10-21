‘Married at First Sight’: Madison and Allen Reveal ‘Chemistry’ Was at the Heart of Their Biggest Challenge (Exclusive)

Married at First Sight Season 18 stars Madison and Allen are embarking on their new life together as newlyweds – but their love story may have a few bumps along the way. Ahead of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime reality show, Madison and Allen teased their journey to Decision Day to PopCulture.com, hinting that a lack of “romantic chemistry” could trip up their happily ever after.

After more than two years of being single, Madison, 29, told PopCulture she was looking for a genuine connection with someone who could keep up with her “active” lifestyle full of friends, travel and fitness. “I’m a very active person, so I was looking for someone who is always down to do something,” she shared. “I’m always out with friends, going to concerts, spending days on Lake Michigan, or golfing – so I want a partner that is

happy to join in on any and all of the things with me.”

Allen, 35, was looking for a woman with “a good heart and aligned values” as well as “an openness that will nurture a true chemistry along with attraction.”

It’s that chemistry that Madison hinted was an issue she and Allen faced during the early days of their relationship, because while she found him “handsome,” he wasn’t her “typical physical type right away.”

“I knew going into this experiment that was to be expected and it was something

I was trying to work on getting past from my previous relationships,” she continued, adding that the biggest challenge we had “was a lack of physical or romantic chemistry” that made it tough to get past “the friendship stage at first.”

Despite that, Madison revealed she and Allen’s “strong suit” is communication. “[We had] great conversations about our personal lives, backgrounds, and it was easy for us to open up to one another very quickly,” she said.



Will Madison and Allen find their romantic spark? Married At First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays on Lifetime at 8 p.m. ET.