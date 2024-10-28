‘Married at First Sight’: David and Michelle Reveal Their Biggest Struggles During Their First Days of Marriage (Exclusive)

Married at First Sight Season 18 newlyweds David and Michelle were ready to put their faith in the experts to find their perfect spouse – but that doesn’t mean they didn’t have their troubles during the early days of marriage. Ahead of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime series, the new couple opened up to PopCulture.com about the blessings and challenges they experienced when taking a leap for love.

Michelle, 38, first signed up for Married at First Sight at a “serendipitous” time in her life when she was finally looking to share her life with someone who “felt like home” and a “best friend.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Misha Media Photography/Lifetime)

David, whose parents have been married for more than three decades, felt that at 35 years old, he was also ready to find his person. “I am a strong advocate as I believe you have three great loves in your life, and I have had two,” he told PopCulture. “So at this time in my life I [believed] with a little assistance faith, and luck … signing up for Married at First Sight I could find my third and final love.”

It wasn’t easy for the newlyweds right off the bat, as working opposite schedules limited their time in those early days, Michelle noted, and she regrets how “shut down” she became in the beginning while getting to know her new husband.

“I learned that I need to be more patient and open-minded. And to not shut down right away when things aren’t as expected,” she reflected.

David agreed that it was “scary” going from strangers to husband and wife in just a day, because “usually when you get married to someone, it should be someone who is standing across from you that you know everything [about] and they are your best friend.” He added, “With this route, we took everything as brand new and [took] baby steps walking on eggshells” while getting to know one another.

David also noted he learned a lot about listening and being vulnerable on this journey with Michelle, and that while he “definitely [has] regrets on how to communicate certain things,” he learned to “take one day at a time and let things come rather than trying to force and try new ways of doing things.” While “sometimes you get stuck and go back to your old ways,” he told PopCulture you “have to fight and push through.”

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.