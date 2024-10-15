‘Married at First Sight’: Camille and Thomas Were Ready to ‘Take a Leap’ Ahead of Season 18 (Exclusive)

Married at First Sight is back – and bringing new couples together to find love at the altar. Ahead of the Season 18 premiere of the Lifetime series (produced by Kinetic Content), Camille and Thomas opened up to PopCulture.com about their decision to “take a leap” and tie the knot just moments after meeting on their wedding day.

“I was really feeling fed up with the dating world and trying to sift through guys’ true intentions when it came to relationships,” Camille told PopCulture of her decision to sign up for Married at First Sight. “I knew I was ready for the long term and was hopeful that if someone else was crazy enough to take a leap like this, that meant they’d truly be wanting the same thing!”

Thomas, on the other hand, had never seen an episode of Married at First Sight and is admittedly “reluctant to take huge risks” in life. But when his brother brought the show to his attention, Thomas “chose to take a leap of faith” for what seemed like a “risky but well-vetted process.”

The two Chicagoans “jumped in head first” to the marriage process, but Camille admitted she was a bit nervous going into her wedding day. “I had so many thoughts running through my mind right before I met my husband,” she recalled. “Am I crazy for doing this? What will he be like? Will he be a good guy who’s here for the right reasons?”

Likewise, Thomas remembered being “anxious and nervous” on his big day. “I was afraid I would be matched with a terrible ex or someone I had dated before,” he confessed.

Both Camille and Thomas agreed that being vulnerable with one another and communicating effectively was the toughest part of their early days of marriage.

“The biggest challenge in our marriage journey was both of us opening up and working on being completely vulnerable and honest without fear of hurting one another’s feelings,” Camille teased of their journey to come this season. “Sometimes my hopes for the marriage and next steps came off as pushy to Thomas, which was difficult for me because I had already always struggled my whole life with speaking on what I really needed from my partner.”

But will Camille and Thomas be able to move past their communication problems and find true love on Decision Day?

Season 18 of Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) premieres Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime, followed by Married at First Sight: Afterparty at 10 p.m. ET.