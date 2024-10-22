‘Married at First Sight’: Juan and Karla Reveal the Biggest Lessons of Their Marriage (Exclusive)

Married at First Sight Season 18 couple Juan and Karla are ready to step out of their comfort zone to find true love. Before the Chicagoans say “I do” on Married at First Sight‘s all-new episode of the Lifetime series on Tuesday, they opened up to PopCulture.com about their marriage journey to come and the lessons they learned on their way to Decision Day.

Juan, 36, decided to take the Married at First Sight leap “after many great but failed relationships” as he closed in on his 40s. While he admitted to never watching MAFS before signing up, he said his preliminary look into the matchmaking process made him feel like there was “nothing to lose and everything to gain.” Meanwhile, Karla, 33, signed up for the process after seeing “signs in [her] life pointing to” embracing a major challenge and doing “something totally outside my norm.”

Lifetime

Seeing each other for the first time at their wedding altar, Karla said her new husband looked like a prince, while Juan was struck by her “exceptional eyes.” The duo admitted it was a bit of a challenge getting to know one another and open up in such a short time, but their “mutual respect” and communication were key during those early days of marriage.

“I feel like the strongest aspect of our relationship is the mutual respect we have towards each other,” Juan told PopCulture. “Despite the difficulties that come about when you make the decision to marry a complete stranger, Karla and I always have respect for each other’s wants and needs…even if we aren’t quite in alignment with each other.”

The couple can’t reveal just yet if their marriage managed to turn into a happily ever after, but they could share the biggest lessons they learned throughout the marriage experiment process.

Juan told PopCulture that he learned to “reflect on what I am about to say before

I say it,” adding that while he might not be perfect, he “tried my best to be sensitive to her needs and feelings while getting to know her.” As for Karla, she took away how important it is for her to “express” herself and “trust that it is a safe space to do so.”

“To be married is to release all expectations and judgment,” she shared. “To accept and admire all versions of your spouse.”

Will Karla and Juan make it to Decision Day? Married At First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays on Lifetime at 8 p.m. ET.



