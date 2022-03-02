‘Married at First Sight’ Fan-Favorite Couple Reveals Pregnancy

Married at First Sight stars Amani Smith and Woody Randall shared some major news in mid-February. Smith and Randall, who met on Season 11 of the Lifetime series, announced that they were expecting their first child together. In a lovely coincidence, the couple shared the news on what happened to have been their second wedding anniversary.

Smith and Randall said that they are “blessed” to share this news, especially on such a major milestone in their relationship. They noted that they found out that they were expecting when Smith was 8 weeks along. She fell sick after traveling to Los Angeles to film a special for Married At First Sight and originally thought that it was a bout of food poisoning. Smith then took a pregnancy test, but it came back negative. After she continued to experience symptoms, Randall urged her to take another test and they then learned the happy news.

“I reluctantly took another test one Saturday morning and yelled for him to come in the bathroom. He smiled and said, ‘What, are you pregnant?’” I nodded, handed him the positive pregnancy test,” Smith recalled. “He smiled so big! I kicked him out of the bathroom. Lol Unconvinced, I took another test and got another positive result. Today, I am 24 weeks (6 months) and couldn’t be happier.”

On Instagram, Randall reflected on the news while celebrating their 2nd wedding anniversary. He posted additional snaps from their photoshoot, including one in which he places his hand on Smith’s growing baby bump. Alongside the photos, he included a quote from Elizabeth Stone that reads, “Making a decision to have a child — it’s momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.” He also shared that they’re expecting their little one in June.

Randall shared a subsequent post that featured a sweet video of the pair from the photoshoot. He wished his partner a happy anniversary as he wrote about how much he’s “looking forward to these next steps.” The father-to-be signed off the post by writing just how much he loves Smith and their “lil baby.” As Married At First Sight fans know, Smith and Randall had an instant connection when they found themselves at the altar together during Season 11. Even though like many couples, they had some bumps in the road, their bond only grew stronger as they got to know each other. Now, fans will get to watch as the couple’s bond grows that much stronger as they head out on this parenthood journey together.