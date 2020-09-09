'Married at First Sight': Amani's Surprise Has Woody Convinced She Does Love Him in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Married at First Sight star Woody Randall is pretty sure wife Amani is in love with him, even if she's made it clear she isn't ready to say back those three little words. In a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, Amani shows her true feelings for her husband by preparing him a special dinner while he's at work.

"I want him to know that I appreciate him, despite the fact that I'm not in love with him like he is with me," she tells the camera as she waits for her husband to arrive. Woody is certainly taken by surprise by the gesture, realizing that Amani's feelings for him may be stronger than she lets on. "Honestly, walking into the house today it was like, it made me feel good to know I can come home to a wife just going to have a meal prepared and planned," he explains to the camera. "It's a nice gesture."

"And it just, all it does is show like, you love me," he continues. "You just don't wanna say it just yet, 'cause you saying it is scaring the s— out of you, like, it's OK. I definitely think that she will say it at some point. ...She's definitely trying to keep her husband, and I'm definitely gonna keep my wife so, yeah. So win, keep doing it."

Joking that Amani was "domesticated" and becoming more of a "housewife," the two keep up their flirty banter before they drop into a more serious discussion of their marriage so far. "I definitely feel different, because normally I just think about like what I wanna eat," Amani admits. "I'm like, I wonder if he would like salmon and some pasta." While Woody indicates he's going to "pull out a trick" of his own, Amani tells him that he's already been doing so much to make her life better.

"I like seeing you smile. So I never really, I don't think about it like that," he explains. "It's not like I'm trying to get a reward you know? I just want to see you smile." Amani smiles, telling him she just wants to reciprocate before things take a turn in the flirty direction. Any bedroom talk is quickly derailed, however, when a simple word mix-up on Woody's part leads to laughter on both sides, and it's clear that the two are on a good path moving forward. Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. For the latest on your favorite Married at First Sight couples from PopCulture, click here.