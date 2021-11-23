‘Married at First Sight’ Couple Breaks up After 1 Year of Marriage

Married at First Sight couple Bennett Kirschner and Amelia Fatsi have decided to call it quits on their marriage a year after saying “I do,” reported E! News Monday. A representative for the couple confirmed the two had decided to go their separate ways after quietly filing for divorce back on Oct. 14 in Virginia.

Kirschner and Fatsi first met and married on Season 11 of Married at First Sight, which debuted in July 2020. Fatsi, a physician, and Kirschner, an artistic director of a theater company, were both looking for love with the help of the MAFS experts, but even Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Cal Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles couldn’t agree on their potential compatibility.

The matchmakers weren’t sure if the high-powered doctor’s life path would mesh with Kirschner’s more Bohemian values, but the two quickly became a fan-favorite couple with how well they got along. On Decision Day, the pair decided to stay together, opening up about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their first days as a married couple.

“In this moment that we’re going through such strange, intense, unpredictable times, I felt so lucky,” Fatsi said, sharing just how much she appreciated quarantining with someone she “liked so much” and “liked being around.” Turning to her husband, she shared how much she also valued a different perspective during the uncertain time. “I feel like you gave me this other lens on what was going on in the world that I appreciated so much,” she said.

Kirschner said he felt his wife helped him “stay afloat,” noting that it was the first romantic relationship he had been in during which “a sense of love and adoration has not been coupled with a sense of danger.” While the two were praised as a success story of Season 11, it’s clear the two couldn’t make it work in the end, although the two still follow one another on Instagram, hinting at a drama-free split. Married at First Sight Season 11 still boasts two successful marriages in Miles Williams and Karen Landry and Amani Smith and Woody Randall.