'Married at First Sight': Clint and Gina Spark Hope for Their Marriage Ahead of Decision Day in Exclusive Sneak Peek

With Decision Day right around the corner, Married at First Sight newlyweds Clint and Gina may still have hope for their marriage. Despite the attraction issues the pair had upon their first meeting, the couples retreat seems to have strengthened their bond, as seen in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series.

Clint and Gina are enjoying a beautiful morning out on their deck at the retreat as they look back on some of their favorite moments of the getaway. And while Clint's favorite aspect of the trip was the "hella fun" '80s party, Gina has loved spending time with their fellow Married at First Sight newlyweds and sharing their experiences.

"I've just enjoyed our dinners. It's so nice to just sit down with everyone and just share life advice," she tells Clint, noting that their meal the night before was "exactly what [she] needed." Gina's husband agrees, "It's good to be able to bounce ideas off of people, emotions, thoughts. It's a nice think tank because collectively there is a lot of experience here. I think Chris, I think he said it last night, he's like, 'This is a family.' He's like, 'We have gone through this unique experience together and we're all super close.'"

Sharing their unconventional experience with a group of people who all get along so well has been rejuvenating for Clint, who tells his wife, "I have just fully charged my batteries being out here. ...Just like the air, the trees, the whole nature component. It's hard to get that 42 stories up in a condo." But while Gina and Clint might be feeling refreshed now, Decision Day looms ever closer, as does the fate of their marriage.



"We've definitely grown closer during this couple's retreat. We've recharged the soul with being out in the fresh air and in nature," a hopeful Clint tells the camera. "So I'm encouraged because 100% I want to have a successful relationship, and we're going to do whatever it takes to try to make it work. But we only have a few days left to try to make that bond, that connection before Decision Day." Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.