'Married at First Sight': Clint and Gina Open up About 'Attraction Issues' (Exclusive)

Married at First Sight's Gina and Clint may have gotten a little too honest when it comes to the early days of their marriage. Ahead of Wednesday's new episode of the Lifetime reality show, the Nashville newlyweds opened up to PopCulture.com about their "attraction issues," which fans have seen play out in the season trailer, as Clint took major heat for saying that the girls he had dated in the past were "very athletic" and "slender."

"Our biggest challenge was being too honest too early on," Gina told PopCulture. "We started talking about the background application process and physical portion of what our ideal 'physical' would be and that led to us navigating through a discussion that really wasn't all that important in the beginning."

She continued, "It's challenging to keep the conversation on the positives without looking for potential red flags since you commit so quickly, so in hindsight, it would have been better to just be present and focus on having fun & dating in the early stages." Clint agreed that "getting over attraction issues" with his wife came "maybe too early in the process," which caused big issues in their relationship.

While the major confrontation between Clint and fellow newlywed Nicole has yet to play out on screen, the new groom said that if he could go back and redo things, he wouldn't be "front street on absolutely everything" and would "also push on the issue of attraction and how critical that's going to be for each party." All that being said, Clint learned he's "willing to do whatever it takes to find and keep love."

Gina agreed the experience of being married to a stranger – albeit one who she learned lived in the same building as her – was "life-changing," and helped her open her life to more than just work. "I left this experience realizing how resilient, patient and easygoing I am," she continued. "It is not easy! You are in a pressure cooker and facing lots of different uncomfortable and awkward scenarios. I definitely feel like I handled myself with grace, but if I could go back and change anything it would be to just be even more present and to not take any of my time for granted because it goes by so slow, but so so fast!" Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.