'Married at First Sight': Clint and Gina Try to Get Past Being 'Friend-Zoned' Ahead of Decision Day in Exclusive Sneak Peek

With Decision Day right around the corner, Married at First Sight newlyweds Clint and Gina are trying everything they can to escape being "friend-zoned." In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series, the couple sits down with marriage expert Dr. Pepper Schwartz to try and "up [their] game a little bit" when it comes to intimacy.

While Gina and Clint have been trying to focus on both physical and emotional intimacy, Gina admits they still feel like they're stuck as friends, which is a jumping-off point for Dr. Pepper. "You guys have talked a lot of being friend-zoned, but the deepest friendship is a kind of love," she explains of a possible road forward for the two in their marriage.

"One of the things you might think about is maybe asking each other what you'd really like from one another," she continues. "You know, what would make you feel cared for and would bring you to those deeper feelings?" For Gina, it's a "challenging" question, as she's learned she can be independent "sometimes to a fault" throughout this marriage experiment.

But when prompted by Dr. Pepper to think of something that would make her feel "touched and known" by Clint, Gina reasons she could do with a little more of "the support of knowing I'm doing a good job," explaining, "I think the most emotional I get is when people that are really close to me, are like, 'I'm so proud of you.'" Clint confirms he'll work on giving his wife that specific kind of affirmation as he then asks for Gina to return the gesture with "something special" or unexpected.

"It could be really anything, as long as there was time spent on whatever it was," he tells Dr. Pepper. "Maybe it's setting up the house a certain way and making it look nice – like anything like that." Even with Clint claiming the kitchen as his domain, Dr. Pepper suggests Gina could cook dinner for him one night to show she cares and knows him.



"I wanna try and move you close together in some of the things that involve your heart and your physical selves," the expert continues. "There's movies that I think are emotionally moving, and they're romantic movies in their own way, but different," While Clint and Gina joke that Top Gun and Step Brothers are exactly the kind of movie Dr. Pepper means, she actually ends up suggesting Driving Miss Daisy as a "beautiful story of love and devotion" and The Art of Racing in the Rain as a "kind of a love story between a man and his dog."



"We're in," Gina says at the mention of a dog, as Clint jokes to her, "[It will be] the only time [I will] ever cry too." Dr. Pepper encourages the couple, "I want you guys to open up emotionally. These are all movies that I think ask you to do that." Will Clint and Gina be able to save their marriage before Decision Day? Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.