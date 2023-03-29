'Married at First Sight': Clint Gets Insight on Gina From Her Co-Workers in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight star Clint is getting a whole new insight on his wife Gina from the stylists at her salon. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek, Gina invites her co-workers over to meet her new husband for dinner because of how "super important" her business is to her, leaving Clint with a new insight about his bride.

With stylists Sam, Reyna and Jenn coming over for dinner alongside Gina's friend Aubrey, Clint is ready to welcome the ladies he briefly met earlier on in his marriage. "They've already met Clint at the salon but these girls are a big part of my life," Gina explains to the camera. "And so I'm just excited for them to get to know Clint a little better."

Clint right away kicks off the conversation by asking the stylists what life at the salon is like with Gina. "It's constant chaos, but we make light of everything," Sam explains. "So we literally just joke around, spit some drama." Others throw out "organized chaos" as a descriptor for salon life before Jenn steps in to praise Gina as a boss. "Gina is very busy and she's very educational," the stylist gushes. "She always shows me, 'I'm doing this because of this.' She's never just like, 'Oh, go do this.' There's always a reason why."

Aubrey adds, "Everyone's also just chiming in helping each other." Sam agrees, "As much as [Gina] feels like she's unorganized, she's very organized and she's very patient. There's five people asking her a question all at the same time, and she'll be like, one, two, three, four, go back to what she's doing, put some hair in – all over the place, always." She continues, "But yeah, I mean just like organization and like just salon life and co-worker life is literally just like insane. It's like, [I've] never been in a better salon in my life."

Clint responds, "Well, that's nice to hear," as Sam confesses she's promised her professional loyalty to Gina for "10 years at least." Later, in a confessional interview, Clint beams while sharing his new insight on his wife. "Gina's element is the boss lady thing there at the salon," he says. "The girls love her, and I get why Gina says they're always having fun in the salon. Oh, that's a great environment. I absolutely love that. And she should be proud and I'm proud that she's accomplished this."

Clint then turns the conversation to the topic of relationships, asking how everyone's romantic life is at the moment. When Reyna quips she has "commitment issues," Clint and Gina tease one another about their mutual agreement to marry a stranger. "We clearly don't have commitment issues," Gina jokes, as Clint says of their dinner, "I'm committed to a relationship and it all hinges on how good this lasagna is." As the stylists hold their breath for the "moment of truth," they can all breathe a sigh of relief with Clint's positive review. "This is good. This is solid. It was very, very tasty," he assures. "Our marriage has been protected." Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.