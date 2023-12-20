'Married at First Sight': Emily Breaks Down Over Brennan in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight star Emily may have reached a breaking point in her marriage to Brennan. The newlyweds have struggled to connect romantically and emotionally throughout their marriage, with Brennan even admitting he was not attracted to his new wife after their honeymoon. But while Emily has continued to try and see her marriage through, she breaks down in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek while confiding in fellow bride Becca.

"Whether he's attracted to you, you know how attractive you are, right?" Becca asks Emily, who simply thanks her in response. "Do you know that?" Becca asks again, as Emily begins to get emotional over the trajectory of her marriage. "I mean, this week has been tough, but I have learned a lot about myself," she says. "I'm hitting limits I didn't even know I was capable of. I've learned I am stronger and more in tune with my emotions for not having a relationship."

Emily continues, starting to tear up, "But now, this is why, though, I didn't date. I need someone who's sure of me and sure of themselves." Emily doesn't want to "give up" on her marriage, as she believes "a lot's there," but she isn't sure what to do to build their connection. "It's also hard to hear him, he just talks about the romance and whatever that is and he just doesn't give me direct answers," she explains. "I just don't know what to do other than just do nothing." Becca acknowledges, "And then that just leaves you in this gray area, which is so hard," as Emily confesses, "I don't know what it's gonna take for something to get through to him."

Emily and Brennan have struggled since early on in their marriage, with Brennan revealing after their honeymoon that he was not attracted to his new bride and that he wanted to spend a few days at his own apartment rather than immediately moving into his shared space with Emily as was originally planned. He also refused to help Emily move her things into the apartment, despite her injured wrist, sparking backlash from fans online.

During therapy, Brennan has expressed that he doesn't feel romantically connected to Emily, shocking his wife in a scene that left her in tears. Will the two be able to repair their relationship? Married At First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.