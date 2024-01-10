'Married at First Sight': Emily Thinks Brennan 'Put a Block' Up in Their Marriage in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight newlywed Emily is willing to give her all when it comes to making her marriage with Brennan work, despite all of their difficulties connecting. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series, Emily invites her friend Lillie over to have a candid chat about going through with a "reset" for her relationship.

Asked how her marriage has been progressing, Emily admits that things have been "very much on [Brennan's] terms," which has Lillie wondering why she would even want to go through with the reset. "I mean, for me, I really wanna make sure we give our all to figure this out," Emily explains. "I really do think he cares, but he has no idea how to show it."

Lillie isn't convinced though. "I guess that's just the thing that I feel like I've been continuing to say to you ... why are you trying so hard when he is not, or doesn't seem to be?" Emily explains that she wants to go back to the way things were at the start of her marriage, sharing, "I know how he felt before, and I just don't believe him in all of this. 'Cause I was like, something switched, and I think he put a block or hurdle up that has created these issues when things were progressing in the right way, and it's exhausting."

Lillie reminds her friend it's "definitely not great" to be in a relationship with someone who doesn't make you feel great about yourself, advising her friend, "I think you should use the time to try to step back." She continues, "Because that's the hardest thing to do in a relationship is when you're in it, it's so hard to know what's happening and what's going on. Focus on how you can be better ... use it as a growing opportunity."

Emily agrees but still believes there's more life in her marriage yet. "I said I wouldn't be here if I didn't think there was still room for us to grow individually and collectively," she recalls of her conversation with Brennan. "And if you keep not even giving me the respect as a friend, and we keep going at the rate we're going, I can't keep doing this."

Married At First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.