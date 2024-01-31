'Married at First Sight': Pastor Cal Confronts Emily and Brennan in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight couple Emily and Brennan are getting a reminder of the promises they made ahead of their marriage, courtesy of Pastor Cal Roberson. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, the Married at First Sight expert confronts the couple with footage from their matchmaking interviews as they struggle to make their marriage work.

Brennan, who admitted early on in his marriage to Emily that he was not attracted to his new bride, can be seen in his pre-wedding interview promising to "follow the process and work on it the best way that I can." Now that Emily has seen her husband make that commitment, Pastor Cal asks her what her response is.

"I see a lot of the same phrases [and] qualities, that I think he emphasizes, which is like trust and being there for one another," Emily tells the expert. "I also see some dissimilarities, because we're interviewing, so we're on our A game. But for me, it's like trust the process. And I feel like for me, that got cut pretty short." Asked what she means by that, Emily explains to Pastor Cal, "It's just like trusting the process and like not giving up."

The clip ends on an awkward note as Pastor Cal asks Emily, "Do you think the guy in this video is the guy that you're married to?" Brennan, who has been sitting silently throughout this back and forth, looks just as uncomfortable as his smiling wife as the sneak peek closes without her giving an answer.

Brennan and Emily have struggled to make a connection following their honeymoon, with Brennan even refusing to move into a shared apartment with his bride for a few days after their return home. Emily instead moved in alone, not even getting assistance from her husband despite her wrist injury, and Brennan has continued by making a poor impression on his wife's loved ones.

"I mean, for me, I really wanna make sure we give our all to figure this out," Emily told her friend in an episode earlier this month. "I really do think he cares, but he has no idea how to show it." Emily expressed that she simply wanted to go back to how things were at the start of her marriage, saying, "I know how he felt before, and I just don't believe him in all of this. 'Cause I was like, something switched, and I think he put a block or hurdle up that has created these issues when things were progressing in the right way, and it's exhausting."

Married At First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.