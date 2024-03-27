'Married at First Sight': Austin Feels 'Personally Attacked' by Becca in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight exes Becca and Austin are still at odds following their shocking post-Decision Day split. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime reality series, Austin feels "personally attacked" by his ex after she accuses the men of Season 17 of coming in with less dedication to their marriages than their wives.

"At the end of the day, it feels like the women came armed and ready to make these marriages work and what was always going to come first was the marriage," Becca says during a group night out. "And it feels like that level of commitment was not matched by the men."

Austin acknowledges that he hears her point of view, but adds, "I just feel personally attacked because I definitely came into this with the right intentions." Orion, who ended his marriage to Laura after less than two weeks, jumps in, "Yeah. I second that." Austin continues, "I think every single one of us did," telling Becca, "And whether you believe me or not, I did my best to try to make us work. I really did. And I know I made mistakes. I know I didn't always do the right thing and-"

Emily chimes in, "I believe it. I just think the priorities and the prioritization for the men versus the women was in different areas." Following the end of her marriage to Brennan, she argues, "Like we were marriage: priority one. Priorities for you individually [were] your reputations, you wanting to give up, you taking an easy way out, you wanting to make yourself feel better by making us feel s-ty." Orion disagrees with her assessment, jumping in to say, "If I'm gonna speak, I mean, what it came down to was a boundary," as the clip comes to an end.

In addition to the tense group conversation, Wednesday's Married at First Sight episode will reveal the fate of Michael and Chloe's marriage as the two come to their own Decision Day. Michael might have had a rough start to the season, having been left at the altar by the series' first runaway bride, but will his relationship with new bride Chloe go the way of the other couples this season and end in divorce?

