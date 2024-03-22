'Married at First Sight' Star Welcomes First Baby

Married at First Sight star Paige Banks has welcomed her first child! The new mom, who appeared on Season 12 of the Lifetime reality series, announced Friday that she had given birth to her first baby, daughter Nova Rae Banks-Williams, with boyfriend Justin.

Nova was born Monday, Feb. 26th at 6:46 p.m., the couple confirmed to PopCulture.com in a statement. "Nova, what a blessing you are!" they gushed. "The past 10 months have been a journey watching and feeling you grow in my tummy and we are so grateful you are finally here!"

(Photo: ShotByMK)

The happy parents continued, "Nova enjoys snuggles with mom and dad. Listening to oldies music and long naps during the day to keep mom and dad up at night," adding of their little girl's special name, "She was named Nova which means Bright Star because she brings so much light to our lives and Rae because she makes our world go round just like a ray of sunshine."

Banks announced that she was pregnant in September, sharing loved-up photos with her beau and sonogram photos showing their little one. "Samuel 1:27 'For this child, we have prayed and the Lord has granted us what we have asked of Him,'" she began her announcement. "I've always wanted to be a mother and embrace all of the beautiful possibilities that come with raising and nurturing a child of my own and finally I felt like God had answers the desires of my heart and gave me something that I had been yearning for."

The expectant reality star added, "I'm super grateful that I can share this journey with my person. My safe space. My confidant and most importantly my best friend. Life isn't always easy but doing it with you make things so worthwhile and I can't wait to see you in action with our little love."

Soon after, the couple shared a video in which they surprised their loved ones with their big baby news. "So much joy and love on a special day," Banks wrote at the time. "I appreciate everyone that traveled near and far to come and celebrate and support me on this day." In December, the mother-to-be also shared pictures from her "Santa Baby Shower," explaining on social media why she had been keeping her pregnancy mostly out of the spotlight. "We haven't been posting much as I have been embracing this pregnancy and all the symptoms privately," she wrote at the time. "But we can't wait to share some of the beautiful milestones as this chapter is coming to an end soon."