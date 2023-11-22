'Married at First Sight': Clare Sees a 'Whole New Side' of Cameron in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight star Clare is seeing a "whole new side" of husband Cameron as he gets vulnerable about the impact his parents' divorce had on his childhood. While the newlyweds have struggled to connect throughout their marriage so far, Clare sees a glimmer of hope for the future when Cameron opens up at an outing with the other Season 17 couples.

"The hardest part of accepting who I am is that a lot of my memories don't align with who I am anymore," Cameron shares. "I have large portions of my life that are like watching a movie, and that feels difficult because they don't feel like my memories anymore." He explains in a confessional interview, "When I was younger, I definitely hated school. I was more of a troublemaker, and then my parents got divorced and it affected me a lot."Despite the trauma he experienced, Cameron sees only how his past has led to his present with Clare. "Because of that, I just think serendipitously things have aligned and now here we are in paradise with my wife," he shares.

The other Married at First Sight newlyweds are overwhelmingly supportive of Cameron opening up. "That is your journey. And those are what made you who you are today," Austin assures his castmate. "You learn from your experiences, whether good or bad." Austin's wife Becca adds, "And we all love you for who you are today. So we're thankful for all the different parts of you that came before. Whatever that looks like."

Clare reassures Cameron under the table by placing her hand on his leg, revealing in a confessional later that she admires her husband for being so open with the tough parts of his life. "I know that took a lot for him to say. That's taking a lot for him to bring that up to the table," she says. "And so I'm seeing a whole new side of him. I'm learning so many things about him and I am feeling connected through this whole conversation to him."

Austin jokes of the table's heart-to-heart moments, "We're all so wise," as Becca echoes, "Yeah, what the hell?" Lauren chimes in, "We all feel like we got some really great husbands. We do, I think we lucked out." Emily agrees, "We're lucky," as Becca teases, "So don't screw it up." Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. Married At First Sight: AfterParty airs at 10 p.m. ET.