'Married at First Sight' Admits She Hasn't Kissed Her Husband

Married at First Sight's Clare is admitting she's having a hard time connecting on an intimate level with her husband, Cameron. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode of the show, Clare admits to her co-stars Becca, Lauren, and Emily that she and Cameron haven't kissed yet. "How are you typically in past romantic relationships?" Becca responds. "Like, are you super physically affectionate?" Clare says she's "struggled with that in the past" because in previous relationships men "haven't been willing to show me off in public or are not willing to hold my hands so I think that I'm used to that." She adds, "So for me, it's not the weirdest thing, but when I see you guys, I'm like, well, it is kind of weird," she continues. "The attraction that you all have with your partners was immediate, and that's fair to say. Correct?" Cameron is also sharing his marital woes with his male co-stars.

"[I'm] really attracted [to Clare]" he states, adding, "I think she is very attractive while we aren't the most intimate people yet. I'm very much looking forward to us getting there." Clare's co-stars believe it's her who has hesitancy with being physical with her new husband, noting they've witnessed him show affection to her. "His body language was towards you," Lauren notes of seeing him with Clare. "Try your best to look for the good and the more you look for it, you'll see it." Becca wants Clare to just go for it, advising her, "Just literally grab his face and make out the next time we're all hanging out."

Clare and Cameron aren't the only couple struggling. Lauren and Orion, who initially seemed like the perfect match, have been dealing with cultural differences. Orion is Native American and Lauren is African American. While discussing the use of whether Orion has used racial slurs like the N-word in his past, Lauren jokingly referred to him as "red skin," which offended Orion. While they initially bonded over their cultural differences and were eager to show that it could be of benefit to their relationship, it's been quite a hump.