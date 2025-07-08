‘Teen Mom’ Star Shares Update After Freak Accident Lands Her In Urgent Care

Leah Messer, unfortunately, found herself making a recent trip to urgent care. It was an unexpected situation, but she’s making light of it.

In a recent Instagram update, the MTV staple captioned a photo of her posing with her bandaged finger, “PSA: Make sure you watch your fingers around a hedge trimmer. Jesus Gawd Leah, a trip to the urgent care & returning home with 6 stitches sure will ruin a good day and your fresh manicure.”

Fans were quick to notice the reference “Jesus Gawd Leah,” as it was a nod to what her former husband Corey Simms would say to her sometimes during the show in disagreements. Simms is the father of Messer’s twins, Aliannah Hope Simms and Aleeah Grace Simms.

One fan teasingly questioned, “Who else read ‘Jesus Gawd Leah’ in Corey’s voice?” Another wrote, “Love the humor in a crappy situation lol!! Feel better girl, it’s summer!”

Messer hasn’t had the best times as of late. She ended her engagement to Jaylan Mobley, which she says gave her a reset. Nearly a year after the split, she told E! News, “I needed that breakup,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot from my last breakup and, moving forward, I do feel like my life is just beginning.”

She was also previously married to Jeremy Calvert, a complicated marriage in which she also battled a pain pill addiction. After getting clean, she came clean about every hardship in her life thus far, detailing everything from sexual abuse to suicidal thoughts in her unflinching 2020 memoir Hope, Grace, & Faith. She also had to file a restraining order against Calvert claiming he and his girlfriend at the time harassed her.

Six months after the restraining order, she said that she and Calvert were cordial. “Jeremy and I are cordial right now,” she told In Touch ahead of the season 2 premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. “I think that him coming to my job and harassing me and propelling me to have to take legal action was alarming. It was scary. But I think we’re in an OK place.”