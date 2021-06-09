'Married at First Sight': Briana Fears Vincent Is 'Cheating' in Exclusive 'Couples Cam' Sneak Peek

✖

It's been six months since Briana Myles and Vincent Morales met at the altar on Married at First Sight, and Briana has some concerns about another woman in her husband's life. In a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's Couples Cam episode (produced by Kinetic Content), Briana admits she thinks Vincent is "cheating" on her, but it's not quite what you might think.

"I'm a little distraught right now. I feel like Vincent is cheating on me," she tells the camera, picking it up and walking into the bedroom filming. "Let me just show you guys what I'm talking about here, because I know I'm not going crazy. I know I'm not. I caught him in bed with another woman." It's then that she rounds the corner to show Vincent cuddled up in bed with Cookie, her dog. "This right here. This is what I'm talking about," she says.

"What do you have to say for yourself?" she asks her husband, who replies playfully, "Listen, Briana, it's not you — it's me." Briana reveals that since Vincent and she moved in together, Cookie is by his side 24/7, following him around, cuddling with him, and even allowing him to pick her up like a little baby, things she's never been able to do, despite raising her from puppyhood.

"All jokes aside, I think it's just been an adjustment getting used to married life, and she's one of those adjustments also," Briana admits. "I have to share her with someone! I've been there since she was a baby, I changed her diapers, you know." While Vincent chimes in that dogs typically don't wear diapers, Briana claps back, "Cookie did!" He laughs in response, "She did? I need to see that." While Vincent assures his wife that Cookie still loves her, Briana says she's beginning to question that, calling for the pup, who simply snuggles closer to Vincent. "It's over! She's all mine!" Vincent shouts in victory as Briana responds, "You're my baby!"

When it comes down to it, Vincent reassures Briana that he's getting so much puppy love because he's the "new toy" in her life, even as Cookie follows him out of the room instead of staying with Briana. "New toys fade. They get old," Briana notes, declaring to her departing dog, "This is not over!" Married at First Sight: Couples Cam (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.