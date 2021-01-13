‘Married at First Sight’: Briana Battles ‘Biggest Fear’ Before Her Wedding in Season 12 Premiere Exclusive Sneak Peek

Briana can’t help but feel the nerves as she prepares to meet her future husband for the first time at their wedding in a PopCulture sneak peek of the Season 12 premiere of Married at First Sight. Airing Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. ET, another season of the hit Lifetime show (produced by Kinetic Content) kicks off as the matchmaker-paired Atlanta singles go from meeting at the altar to moving in together, all while determining if they have found true love or will go their separate ways and get a divorce at the end of the experiment.

Briana, a 28-year-old engineer, has been taking her search for her soulmate seriously, going on three dates a week. But will she be able to find that with husband Vincent, a 27-year-old auto broker who hopes his wife will embrace his Dominican roots? In PopCulture’s exclusive sneak peek of the premiere, Briana tries on wedding dresses for her friend while attempting to quell her nerves about her unconventional marriage.

Finding the perfect wedding dress that makes her feel “elegant,” “regal” and a little bit of sexy, the reality of what is about to change in her life sets in for Briana. “Before today, I was more so like, ‘Oh, I’m getting married!’ Like, ‘This is so sweet.’ But now I’m like, ‘This is real,’” she admits to the camera.

“A lot is about to happen,” she continues. “I’m about to become a whole wife out here. But someone accepting me as I am is truly my biggest fear.” With all that hanging overhead, the bride-to-be says she has to simply “pray and hope that he loves me for me.”

Also walking down the aisle this season are Jacob, 38, and Haley, 28, who will have to overcome the new bride’s trust issues to build a family with the children Jacob is so ready to add to his life. Chris, 27, and Paige, 25, will also be trying to make it work as the accountant attempts to break her family’s “divorce curse” once and for all. Ryan, 29, and Clara, 27, will have to figure out if they’re on the same page about starting a family soon, while Erik, 34, hopes to find love again after his divorce with 26-year-old Virginia. Season 12 of Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) premieres Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.