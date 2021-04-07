'Married at First Sight': Jamie Accidentally Eats a Cannabis-Infused Granola Bar in Exclusive 'Couples Cam' Preview

✖

Elizabeth Bice's "baked" surprise for husband Jamie Thompson doesn't exactly go to plan after the Married at First Sight couple star accidentally ingests a cannabis-infused granola bar. Jamie's unsupervised snack time has a hilarious and unexpected effect, which Couples Cam fans can see in an exclusive PopCulture preview of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, returning after Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content).

Beth and Jamie are struggling to find their way in Santa Barbara, California after their "disastrous" move from San Francisco, which came complete with a "haunted house" filled with spooky noises that left the couple wondering if they had made the right choice to uproot their lives. "So, do we stay here? Do we, do we move again?" Beth asks her handheld camera. "I don't know, but I'm not going to just give up because I have made some 'progressive' granola bars."

Beth acknowledges that brownies might be the more traditional choice for her cannabis-infused treats, but she decided to go with a healthier option when preparing the aid to help her "manifest" and "get progressive" about what her family's next move should be. Putting aside the bars for later as she took off for the gym, Beth made the mistake of leaving them out in a Tupperware container without telling Jamie they weren't the simple afternoon snack he might expect.

Sure enough, the house cameras catch Jamie investigating the bars in the kitchen before grabbing and eating one. So when Beth returns from the gym, renewed with a desire to have a serious talk with her husband about their new home, she's surprised to see one of the bars missing and her husband feeling seriously relaxed in bed. When she explains to Jamie what he actually just ate, it's clear he's feeling the effects, responding, "Oh, That explains a lot. I feel good. ...You can't just leave like baked goods laying around and expect me not to eat them."

Beth admits she's just surprised Jamie can talk right now, telling the camera that "clearly" he is not in the place to have a serious conversation about possibly moving. Rolling with the punches, Beth decides to simply "go get on his level" with the other granola bar, joking as she puts a huge bite in her mouth, 'When in Rome, that's it, progressive, feel it." Married at First Sight: Couples Cam (produced by Kinetic Content), returns Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.