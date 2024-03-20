'Married at First Sight' Couple Announces Pregnancy

The Married at First Sight family is growing. A year after Vincent and Briana Morales welcomed their daughter Amour, and just months after Woody and Amani Randall welcomed their second child, fan-favorite couple Austin and Jessica Hurd have announced they are expecting baby number two. The couple met on Season 10 of the Lifetime reality series. They are already parents to a son, 2-year-old Westin. "We are expecting a baby the beginning of August 2024! I'm 20 weeks now!" Jessica told PEOPLE exclusively. "We aren't going to find out the gender — going to keep it a surprise until we deliver. Working in labor and delivery, I always find surprises extra special. So excited to share this with everyone! Love: Jessica, Austin & Westin Hurd."

They shared their first pregnancy and delivery journey with PEOPLE as well. Westin Paul arrived in 2021, weighing 7 lbs., 12 oz. and measuring 20 inches. "We're ALL doing great and are healthy just very tired," the couple told the publication at the time. "Thrilled to finally meet him and excited to bring him home." Jessica added that they were "super excited about this new adventure of parenthood." Since becoming parents, they've kept fans up to date in Instagram posts of their growing family.

(Photo: Courtesy of Kinetic Content)

While several MAFS couples have become parents, others have split. The most recent couple to separate are Lindy Elloway and Miguel Santiago-Medina, who wed during the show's 15th season. They announced their split in December 2023. The couple fought over Miguel's hesitation to add Lindy to his medical insurance. Lindy also had several meltdowns during the show, while Miguel appeared cold and distant at times.

"It is with great heartbreak Miguel and I are announcing our divorce," Lindy said in a statement to PEOPLE of their split. "Sadly, it's impossible to stay married if both people are not equally committed to the success of the marriage. Marrying a stranger on national TV has been a very painful, overwhelming & confusing process."