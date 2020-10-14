'Married at First Sight: Amani and Woody Reveal What Could Make Them Split Come Decision Day in Exclusive Preview

✖

With Decision Day creeping closer all the time, Amani and Woody are exploring what it would take for them to make the choice to divorce. In a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Married at First Sight's all-new episode Wednesday, the season's most secure couple admits there are still deal breakers that could bring the unconventional first days of their marriage to a crashing end.

"I know things are going really well right now, right?" Woody asks his wife over a game of dominoes. "What would it be for you to say 'No,' on Decision Day?" Thinking for a moment before responding, Amani tells her husband, "I think you would have had to completely shift your character. Like, if I didn't feel like I could trust you, I would be done." Telling him not to switch up his behavior during this pivotal time in their relationship, Amani explains, "Because the patterns and that you've created already have made me feel safe. So I feel like if you switch that up, I wouldn't feel safe anymore."

Woody has always seemed completely enamored with his wife, but he tells her that for her to retreat emotionally to her more guarded self would be the end of things for him. "I think for me to say no on Decision Day, if you was to maybe shut down, or go back into a place where you used to be — somewhere where it's like the 50% range," he tells her. "Like, 'I think I wanna do this right now — I might, I might not. I like this dude, I don't.' You know, if you go back to that kinda thing then I think I'll start feeling some kinda way. But outside of that, I don't see me going nowhere."

Taking a brief reprieve from the heavy conversation for a playful discourse about Amani's dominoes win, Woody admits to her that it's their communication he think continues to bind them together. "Honestly, if it wasn't as easy as it is to talk to you, I wouldn't say anything. I would move on," he says. "I would have just left. I would have totally shut up. If we couldn't talk or communicate and I wasn't getting it, I was gonna tell you, 'Out the door, peace.'" What will Decision Day bring for Amani and Woody? Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. For more on the Married at First Sight couples from PopCulture, click here.