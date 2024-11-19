‘Married at First Sight’: Allen and Madison Discuss His ‘Outlandish’ Style in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight stars Madison and Allen are getting to know each other inside and out as the newlyweds celebrate their honeymoon. But will they like what they find out about one another?

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime series, Allen and Madison dive into his “outlandish” style and tendency to “ramble” while out pedal boating.

Allen kicks off the discussion by asking Madison if there was anything she had “always envisioned [her] husband to be.” Madison answers that she had always pictured herself with someone who shared a similar lifestyle or “viewpoints and values” with her, turning the spotlight back on her new husband by asking him what qualities he loves about himself.

“I just love the man that I am. I struggled to get to where I’m at,” Allen responds. “I put a lot of effort in, and I own that. I have my own aesthetic, I have my own look. I can wear some outlandish things sometimes.”

Madison points out that what Allen is wearing at the moment – pants printed with cherries and watermelons, a Hawaiian shirt, and “St. Paddy’s Day green glasses” – could be considered “outlandish.”

Allen responds with mock outrage, “Excuse me?” before laughing and explaining that the glasses are “actually pretty meaningful” to him. “There’s a karaoke place that I go to and there’s a couple that I always run into,” he begins, launching into a long-winded story about “the most beautiful couple that I’ve ever met in my entire life.”

Madison’s interest wanes as Allen continues his story about the man who gave him the glasses. He concludes, “If he walks into wherever he’s going, I mean this dude can do anything he wants in this life. If that means wearing some little weird sunglasses,” adding, “It keeps the glare out of my eyes. I feel like I’m looking fresh.”

Madison notes after a beat, “You do like to explain your stories very long.” Allen acknowledges he is the “worst storyteller” as his new bride jokes, “We gotta work on your rambling, Allen.” Allen agrees, “I’m a rambler,” as Madison teases, “I’m gonna start interrupting you. … ‘Shut your ass up, Allen.’” The preview comes to an end as Allen encourages her, “Please! Please do, man. Seriously.”

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.