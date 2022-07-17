'Basketball Wives': Jennifer Williams Reveals How Often She Gets Botox

Not every celebrity is honest about the plastic surgery procedures they get done, but it's not difficult to compare before and after pictures, especially when a person's face or body has been altered so much. But for others, it's hard to tell, and many believe some naturally do just age well. In the case of Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams, two things can be true at the same time. Williams, 47, is naturally beautiful but does get a little nip and tuck here and there to keep her looking youthful. She works out, eats clean, is a fashionista, and recently shared that she does minimal cosmetic procedures.

"Meet my dermatologist of 5 years @drshirleychi – the only one I trust with my face. I get subtle botox every 4 to 6 months as a preventive measure for fine lines and wrinkles," she captioned a post of her with Dr. Shirley Chi in an Instagram post from Chi's office. "Follow her as she gives great tips about skin products for different conditions. Dr Chi is from NY and a Virgo plus has my mom's name so we instantly fell in love," Williams added. Her mother passed away a few years ago and she's been open about how she's been grieving since then. "Oh, and she has been getting preventive botox herself since she was 27," she concluded.

Williams has also had breast implants. Other than that, she keeps herself up using old-fashioned tricks. She typically shares her workout regimen with fans on her social media accounts. Williams is a co-owner of Flirty Girl Fitness, a fitness boutique with two locations, one in Toronto and the other in Chicago, that relies on pole dancing as exercise.

She's appeared on Basketball Wives on and off since 2010, first appearing on the Miami franchise. Williams was introduced on the show as the wife of retired player Eric Williams. They've since divorced. She's also appeared on the TV One reality series The Next 15, about reality stars wanting another chance at reality fame. Williams also briefly appeared on OWN's Welcome to Sweetie Pie's when she was dating Tim Norman. Norman is currently in jail on charges of hiring someone to murder his nephew.