Dog the Bounty Hunter Asks Fans to Post Photos in Honor of First Anniversary of Beth Chapman's Death
Duane "Dog" Chapman is calling on fans to remember late wife Beth Chapman on the first anniversary of her death. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star took to social media ahead of June 26, the date that Beth passed away after a lengthy cancer battle, urging fans to join in honoring his lost loved one however they could.
The reality personality called to fans, "On June 26, 2020, Cecily B. Chapman will be hosting a 1-year remembrance of her beloved mom Beth Chapman!" Setting a 5:30 p.m. paddle out time at Waimanalo Beach in Hawaii, Dog said there would be a group prayer taking place on the beach and in the water. "Bring your board and flowers so we can remember Mrs Dog the right way."
He added that if fans were not in Hawaii, they could "go on a walk, hike, and take a picture," he wrote. "Let’s make it viral. Post a picture on all your social media accounts using the #fortheloveofbeth hashtag!!!! Please share and spread the word!" Keep scrolling to see some of the tributes made to Beth.
Hikes for Beth
One fan shared their plans to go on a hike in honor of Beth, even sharing a beautiful photo of the nature that reminded them of the late star.
Memory Garden
Another fan made sure the Dog the Bounty Hunter family saw the memory garden she had dedicated to Beth.
Continuing her Legacy
Others still encouraged people to continue to use the #FortheLoveofBeth hashtag going ahead of Friday's memorial, sharing their own art honoring Beth.
Miss You Beth
Beth photos abounded on social media; people who admired the fiery Chapman matriarch shared their favorite pictures from her life.
Getting Outside
Still others took Dog's advice to heart and got out into nature to honor Beth, with some saying the memory is still so painful they haven't been able to watch Dog the Bounty Hunter.
'Beautiful and Loved'
On Instagram, people shared their favorite photos as they penned heartfelt tributes to the late star. "I miss you more and more [Beth]," one person wrote. "taken far too young you will ALWAYS be beautiful and loved #beth #bethchapman #iloveyousomuch #fortheloveofbeth #thisonesforbeth we will NEVER let your memory die! NEVER!!"prevnext
Loving tributes
Creativity was on full display in some people's tributes, one of whom assured she was "gone but not forgotten" alongside their #FortheLoveofBeth post.