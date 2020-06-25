Dog the Bounty Hunter Asks Fans to Post Photos in Honor of First Anniversary of Beth Chapman's Death

Duane "Dog" Chapman is calling on fans to remember late wife Beth Chapman on the first anniversary of her death. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star took to social media ahead of June 26, the date that Beth passed away after a lengthy cancer battle, urging fans to join in honoring his lost loved one however they could.

The reality personality called to fans, "On June 26, 2020, Cecily B. Chapman will be hosting a 1-year remembrance of her beloved mom Beth Chapman!" Setting a 5:30 p.m. paddle out time at Waimanalo Beach in Hawaii, Dog said there would be a group prayer taking place on the beach and in the water. "Bring your board and flowers so we can remember Mrs Dog the right way."

He added that if fans were not in Hawaii, they could "go on a walk, hike, and take a picture," he wrote. "Let’s make it viral. Post a picture on all your social media accounts using the #fortheloveofbeth hashtag!!!! Please share and spread the word!" Keep scrolling to see some of the tributes made to Beth.