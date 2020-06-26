'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Fans Can't Believe It's Been a Year Since Beth Chapman's Death
Friday marks one year since Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman died following a battle with cancer, and fans are still mourning her loss. Across social media, fans of the reality TV star paid tribute to Chapman, many expressing their shock that it had already been a year since her tragic passing.
Chapman, who was best known for appearing on A&E's Dog the Bounty Hunter with her husband, Duane, passed away on June 26, 2019, at a hospital in Hawaii, where she had been placed in a medically induced come several weeks prior following a choking incident stemming from her battle with cancer. She was just 51. In 2017, Chapman had been diagnosed with throat cancer, and while she went into remission, her cancer returned in November of 2018. Her official cause of death, however, was revealed to be Stage IV lung cancer.
The Dog the Bounty Hunter star's death had devastated fans, many of whom had followed her and her family’s journey through their reality TV series. They had also followed along and had given her plenty of support throughout her battle with cancer, including during her final days. As the one-year anniversary of her death rolled around, those fans flocked to Twitter to reflect on her loss. Scroll down to see what fans are saying.
This time last year Beth Chapman passed away 😭 I still can’t believe it. I miss her so much. She was such an inspiration to all and an amazing icon to my childhood ♥️— seps 🍭 (@jlrolopai) June 26, 2020
I can’t believe it’s been a year since you went away, it still does not seem real. #SleepPeacefully #BethChapman— 💜AmydSier🌻 (@AmydSier) June 26, 2020
One year ago today, we lost Beth Chapman. pic.twitter.com/nXC0TWViIJ— Clayton Baker 🇨🇦 (@IGIF_) June 26, 2020
@OfficialDOGNews Beth chapman was someone who inspired me most. She was the meaning behind have to be mean sometimes to then be kind and inspire change♥️🌺. #bethchapman1year pic.twitter.com/QTOOHHmdhz— Alex❇ (@HumanHintOfGay) June 26, 2020
#ForTheLoveOfBeth @DogBountyHunter @OfficialDOGNews @theRealJaneBond god bless dog and the Chapman family today remembering Beth today she is my hero she taught me to b strong and be my self fly high Beth and show them who’s boss lady pic.twitter.com/529cO1DESu— Camilla Butters (@ButtersCamilla) June 26, 2020
i cannot believe it's been a year already🥺 i hope you're having a great time in heaven❤️ to my childhood inspiration, you will NEVER be forgotten. #ForTheLoveOfBeth pic.twitter.com/vRaxuheJF2— Nicolette Morgida (@nrmorgida) June 26, 2020
@OfficialDOGNews DOG , WE ALL REMEMBER BETH AND JUST HOW BEAUTIFUL THAT SHE WAS . I WILL NEVER FORGET BETH . BETH WILL ALWAYS BE IN OUR HEARTS FOREVER . WE ALL LOVE YOU BETH CHAPMAN !!!!! 😇😇😇😇— Joe Dittmore (@J4dittmore) June 25, 2020
Gone but not forgotten (the only woman who could keep "Dog" Duane Chapman in line!!!) A great lady...— Susan B. Costa (@SusanBCosta1) June 24, 2020
You were someone very special who left your Mark on so many lives things haven’t been the same.. your fans will always make sure your memories and legacy stay alive FOREVER.. @MrsdogC #ForTheLoveOfBeth @DogBountyHunter @theRealJaneBond 🌸🌷👼🏻 pic.twitter.com/FJW76vFUgN— ✨Patricia✨ (@Patrici74722849) June 26, 2020
#ForTheLoveOfBeth missing you so, so much today!! Can't believe it's been a year since you left us all. I'll never forget reading the news that morning and the tears that flowed after. My thoughts and love are with @DogBountyHunter and the whole family today. ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/jRLXeDdPrw— Michelle Anne (@mrswhite323) June 26, 2020
Remembering @MrsdogC ❤#ForTheLoveOfBeth 💗@DogBountyHunter @OfficialDOGNews #BethChapman #FridayMorning #DogPound 💞 pic.twitter.com/Yg36MQgTz1— daneenhamm@gmail.com (@daneenhammgmai1) June 26, 2020
I may not be able to run/walk today for @MrsdogC but she’s on my mind and in my heart.— LisaMN (@Bossiibiitch) June 26, 2020
Thinking of the Chapman Family.🤙🏻ALOHA with Love.#fortheloveofbeth #bethchapman #oneyear #inmemory @DogBountyHunter pic.twitter.com/hZ2F9DRm2b
Cannot get over Its a year today you left the world behind FAR TOO FKN SOON BUT THATS CANCER AND IT ALWAYS TAKES THE BEST AND YOU WERE ONE OF THEM BETH YOU WERE A INSPIRATION TO MANY PPL MOSTLY WOMAN— claire currie (@1domi) June 26, 2020
FOREVER MISSED. ONE MRS DOG CHAPMAN#FORTHELOVEOFBETH @theRealJaneBond💔💯❤😭 pic.twitter.com/Bl2h2Wraok
Still cant believe it has been a year since this beautiful women left this earth. Beth was an angel here as is she is in heaven. I still cant believe shes gone. The #DogPound misses you Beth. Taken too soon but you legacy lives on. #ForTheLoveOfBeth pic.twitter.com/v4aeT6KsXb— Kimberly Plank (@dollbaby312000) June 26, 2020