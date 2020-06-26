'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Fans Can't Believe It's Been a Year Since Beth Chapman's Death

Friday marks one year since Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman died following a battle with cancer, and fans are still mourning her loss. Across social media, fans of the reality TV star paid tribute to Chapman, many expressing their shock that it had already been a year since her tragic passing.

Chapman, who was best known for appearing on A&E's Dog the Bounty Hunter with her husband, Duane, passed away on June 26, 2019, at a hospital in Hawaii, where she had been placed in a medically induced come several weeks prior following a choking incident stemming from her battle with cancer. She was just 51. In 2017, Chapman had been diagnosed with throat cancer, and while she went into remission, her cancer returned in November of 2018. Her official cause of death, however, was revealed to be Stage IV lung cancer.

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star's death had devastated fans, many of whom had followed her and her family’s journey through their reality TV series. They had also followed along and had given her plenty of support throughout her battle with cancer, including during her final days. As the one-year anniversary of her death rolled around, those fans flocked to Twitter to reflect on her loss. Scroll down to see what fans are saying.