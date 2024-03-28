'Love Island USA': Sarah Hyland Announces Exit After Two Seasons as Host

Sarah Hyland is officially stepping away from Love Island USA. The Modern Family alum took to her Instagram Stories to break the news, saying she "just got a text" followed by the laughing with tears emoji. "I'm disappointed the news had to break this way but it is in fact true that I will not be returning to the island this summer," Hyland wrote. "I have committed to an exciting project that will be announced soon that conflicts directly with the shooting dates for LOVE ISLAND USA. While I'm sad I can't return, I hope to see lots of love this summer on Peacock this upcoming season!"

Hyland took over for former host Arielle Vandenberg beginning with Season 4, and there was some controversy during the fifth season when contestant Mike Stark accused her of being disrespectful. He later gave his side of the story to PopCulture.com and issued the actress an apology. Even despite some contestants being disrespectful, it sounds like Hyland has come to love Love Island USA, and she is heartbroken over not being able to return.

Peacock renewed the reality dating series for Seasons 6 and 7 in December. While it hasn't been officially announced who will be replacing Hyland as host, TMZ reports that Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix will take over. Allegedly, sources tell the outlet that while the deal isn't set in stone, it is expected to go through, meaning that after Dancing With the Stars and Broadway, Madix is setting her sights on Love Island USA.

Meanwhile, Sarah Hyland is keeping her lips sealed on what exactly this new project is that will be taking up much of her summer. Her most recent acting role was Peacock's canceled Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin in 2022, meaning that it's been quite some time since she stepped into the shoes of another character. While it is disappointing that she won't be back for Love Island USA, and there's no indication that she has plans to return in the future, it is going to be exciting to see what she has planned.

Hopefully, official news on Hyland's replacement will be announced soon, as well as more news on the upcoming sixth season. Fans can always rewatch Hyland's seasons on Peacock. It's going to be interesting to see how Love Island USA is for Season 6, but it will be something to look forward to nonetheless.