'Love Island USA' Announces New Host, Reveals Trailer for New Season

Sarah Hyland is making her way to Love Island USA! The Modern Family actress has been named the new host of Peacock's upcoming season of the iconic U.K. reality show's American spinoff, which the NBCU streamer promises will include "naughtier games and sexier challenges" when it premieres July 19.

"I got a text!!!! And it's a juicy one! I can't wait to be your new host of @loveislandusa," Hyland captioned an Instagram photo of her wearing a bikini and drinking a glass of wine, adding the hashtags "hostess with the mostess" and "love is a beach." The Wedding Year star told E! News that she was "so, so excited" to join Love Island USA, which was hosted for its first three seasons on CBS by actress and comedian Arielle Vandenberg.

"Love Island is such an iconic show and I love the dating reality space," she told the outlet. "I'm just so thrilled and honored to be a part of this...They always have the hottest people on their show." Hyland isn't just here for the drama or the recouplings, however. "I really love that the girls, for the most part, stick together and really bond and stand up for one another," she shared. "As a woman, I love it when I get to see that on television. But I definitely know that we're going to have a lot of unexpected surprises and unpredictable twists that we've never seen. We're pushing the boundaries this time around."

While she prepares for the July 19 premiere, she's getting tips from fiancé Wells Adams, who acts as an informal host as the resident bartender on Bachelor in Paradise. "He always shares a lot with me during the process of BiP," Hyland said. "It's a lot of unpredictability, you just have to roll with the punches and just be patient and observant and have kindness for everyone." She added, "He's so, so supportive of this whole new adventure that I'm about to embark upon, and he's really been just an amazing human being."

Love Island USA will air new episodes on Peacock six days a week after making the switch from CBS. In May, Love Island's Twitter account revealed the move to Peacock would be happening due to the "explicit nature of the show," including steamier challenges and sexier moments with the islanders than ever before. Love Island USA premieres Tuesday, July 19 on Peacock, with episodes airing six days a week.