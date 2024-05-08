'Love Island USA' Reveals Season 6 Premiere Date

Love Island USA is coming back for much more steamy romances and drama, and Peacock has finally announced a premiere date. New host Ariana Madix will be making her debut on the reality dating show on June 11, when Season 6 drops on the streamer. Peacock posted a teaser trailer for the new season, with the Vanderpump Rules star excited as ever to pack up and head to Fiji for new adventures.

It was revealed in March that after only two seasons, Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland would be exiting as host due to another project. It was soon rumored that Madix would be stepping in to take over, with her schedule continuing to be busy. Between Vanderpump, Dancing With the Stars, and her Broadway debut, Love Island USA is her latest venture. Just from the looks of the teaser, it is going to be an exciting ride.

Back in December, Peacock renewed Love Island USA for two more seasons, taking it through Season 7. As of now, it's unknown if Madix will stick around next season, but that might be dependent on how she does for Season 6. Luckily, this actually won't be her first time appearing on Love Island. In 2023, she was a special guest host for three episodes of Love Island Games and was a special guest on two episodes of Love Island USA during Season 5.

Ariana Madix is the third person to take on the mantle of host for Love Island USA. Before Hyland was the host, Arielle Vandenberg hosted the first three seasons. After Peacock acquired the series from CBS, the streamer restructured it, replacing Vandenberg with Hyland. It will be interesting to see how Madix does as a full-time host, but since she has experience with reality shows and romance drama, she seems like the perfect fit.

Seasons 4 and 5 of Love Island USA are streaming on Peacock, and soon, Season 6 will be joining. Season 5 completed airing in August, so the wait for Season 6 has definitely been a long one. More information on the cast should be revealed soon, but knowing that there's a date and the new season premieres in just over a month, the wait will surely be worth it. Don't miss the Season 6 premiere of Love Island USA on Tuesday, June 11 on Peacock.