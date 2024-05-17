Kelsey Owens is married! The Siesta Key alum, 27, tied the knot with Max Strong on May 4 in a stunning ceremony at The Falls at Blue Ridge in Ellijay, Georgia. Sharing photos from the dreamy occasion that same day, the happy couple shared a joint Instagram post announcing, "Now introducing Mr. & Mrs. Strong!!!"

In the photos, Strong can be seen dipping his new bride, who looked beautiful in a Martina Liana lace gown, while making their way down the aisle as newlyweds following their ceremony. In a second photo, the couple showed off their new wedding bands in a close-up of their hands over white orchids. Commenting on the post, Owens wrote alongside heart-eyed emojis, "THATS MY HUSBAND!!"

The MTV alum and wildlife conservationist first met at Siesta Key star Jared Kelderman's birthday party and crossed paths while filming the reality show. In September 2023, after more than three years of dating, Strong popped the question in a stunning sunset proposal while the couple stood oceanside in Mykonos, Greece.

"WE'RE ENGAGED BABY!!!" Owens wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the candlelit proposal at the time. "It's crazy that a day I've dreamt about since I was a little girl has arrived. I think the younger me would be so happy to know she has a man who takes care of her, puts a smile on her face, and loves her like no one ever has before."

In a message to her fiancé, the model continued, "Max...since the day I met you, you've never failed to surprise me and this day was NO different. You make my life like a fairytale so I truly thought this was just another night together shooting photos in a gorgeous location. Little did I know you were about to change my life forever."

"The idea of us starting a family, having a lifetime of adventures, and getting to laugh with you every single day till the day I die brings happy tears to my eyes," she concluded. "I feel like the absolute luckiest girl in the world to be your fiancé and future wifey." Strong commented on his bride-to-be's engagement post at the time, "So lucky to be able to call you mine. You deserve the world Kelsey and I can't wait to give it to you. It's us forever now."