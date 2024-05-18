'Jersey Shore' Star Pauly D Reveals 'Scary' Hospitalization

DJ Pauly D recently suffered a health scare while filming the MTV reality show. The Jersey Shore: Family Reunion cast, which also includes Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley, filmed an episode in Nashville back in October, but DJ Pauly D didn't have a pleasant stay in Music City. In fact, the electronic music star (full name Paul DelVecchio Jr.) said he "almost died" and couldn't breathe during a medical incident while in Tennessee's capital city.

"In Nashville, I had a little problem where I had a hemorrhoid that kind of like ruptured and it was bleeding throughout the night," Pauly said in the May 9 Jersey Shore episode, per app.com. "It was bleeding so bad that I lost so much blood that I actually fainted, so I had to get rushed to the hospital. They had to give me a blood transfusion and sew that up."

The MTV reality TV personality, who is one of the original Jersey Shore cast members, described the ordeal as "scary" and "pretty gnarly." He said he was "very grateful and thankful" for his girlfriend, Nikki Hall, in the wake of the ordeal. Hall, who met Pauly on his MTV dating show Double Shot of Love, flew to Nashville as he recovered.

Pauly D, who canceled multiple concerts as a result of the health scare, then injected some levity in the Jersey Shore: Family Reunion confessional, comparing himself to a vampire on The CW's Vampire Diaries.

"I tell you what, if you watch Vampire Diaries, it's the same thing," Pauly D said. "If a vampire has no blood, he's weak. If he has blood he's brand new. I'm a vampire — legit."