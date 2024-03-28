'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix Rumored to Host 'Love Island USA' Following Sarah Hyland's Exit

She's got a text! Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is reportedly taking over as Love Island USA host as Sarah Hyland exits the franchise, sources tell TMZ. Insiders with direct knowledge told the outlet that Madix, who made a cameo on the last season of Love Island USA, will be taking over for the Modern Family star for the upcoming sixth season.

While the deal is reportedly not official just yet, it's expected to be finalized soon barring any major hiccups, according to the outlet. Madix has yet to comment on the casting rumors but has expressed previously how big of a fan she is of the dating show franchise.

Following Vanderpump Rules' "Scandoval" cheating scandal last year, which found Madix's longtime partner Tom Sandoval cheating on her with close friend Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, Madix has been in high demand. The Bravo star was a finalist in Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars this fall and has been starring on Broadway as Roxie Hart in a record-breaking run of Chicago.

Hyland also has something big up her sleeve, as she announced Wednesday that she would be stepping back from hosting Love Island USA after two seasons due to an "exciting project" that will serve as a scheduling conflict. "Well, just got a text," Hyland began an Instagram Story Wednesday, adding a crying laughing emoji. "I'm disappointed the news had to break this way but it is in fact true that I will not be returning to the island this summer."

"I have committed to an exciting project, that will be announced soon, that conflicts directly with the shooting dates for Love Island USA," she continued. "While I'm sad I can't return, I hope to see lots of love this summer on Peacock this upcoming season!"

Hyland served as the Love Island USA host for Seasons 4 and 5 and was expected to continue in her hosting role when the Fiji-filmed show was renewed in November 2023 for Seasons 6 and 7. The Wedding Year actress took over for previous host Arielle Vandenberg when the series moved from CBS to Peacock after three seasons. Matthew Hoffman, who did the voiceover narration for the first three seasons, was also replaced during the streaming move, as Peacock brought in Scottish comic Iain Stirling, who provides narration for Love Island U.K. and Peacock's Love Island Games.