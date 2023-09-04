'Love Island USA': Carmen and Kenzo Dispel Major Fan Theory About Their Relationship (Exclusive)

Love Island USA stars Carmen Kocourek and Kenzo Nudo had one of the strongest connections of the season. Their bond only stands to grow now that they're out of the Villa, as they shared with PopCulture.com that marriage may be in their future. Even though things are going swimmingly for the couple after their Love Island USA experience, they had to clear up one big misconception about their relationship — that they knew each other before the season began.

When asked about this conspiracy theory, Carmen and Kenzo remarked how shocked they were by how prevalent it became amongst fans. Carmen said, "Yeah, no, we did not know each other at all before this. I know we live in the same city, but the last four years I've been in college. So I've actually been living in Tempe University town, ASU. I've been fully involved in school and he's been in Europe and Mexico full time, practically living there." She did note that they have worked out in the same gym in the past, which fans were quick to point out. But, Kenzo mentioned that it's simply a "popular gym" in the Scottsdale area.

"I think I can see where those people are coming from. [That we're] from the same city and we just hit it off so [quickly] that it was almost too good to be true, but it was," Kenzo said. "It really was magical meeting each other it was just something that we came and explained. It was just fate. It was really that magical and it really was that good. So, it sometimes is hard to understand that and really believe that, but it was one of those things."

Considering that they do have such a strong connection, the pair even discussed the possibility of marriage in the future. While they may not be getting hitched anytime soon, it's definitely something that they're looking forward to. Carmen said that they know that they "want to be together and so we joke about it all the time." Kenzo added, "I think we do see it in our future, but we obviously have a lot still that we still need to be in the real world together and see how things are going to work when we're back home and figure our schedules out and stuff like that. But we really do see there is very, the potential is very high."

For more from our interview with Carmen and Kenzo, head to PopCulture.com's YouTube page to watch the conversation in full. All episodes of Love Island USA Season 5 are currently available to watch on Peacock.