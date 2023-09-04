'Love Island USA': Hannah and Marco Share Where Things Began for Their Relationship (Exclusive)

Love Island USA has officially crowned its winners for Season 5! After being coupled up since the beginning of the season, Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli ended up $100,000 richer after being voted America's favorite couple. Following their time in the Villa, both Hannah and Marco took time to chat with PopCulture.com about what's next for their relationship after the season finale.

Hannah and Marco's relationship was so strong that the pair ended up avoiding any major drama throughout the course of the season. But, as they related to PopCulture.com, their connection wasn't necessarily "instant." Marco recalled how he "had to work for it a lot." Hannah also noted how he was "persistent" in his attempts to get to know her, which eventually helped bring her walls down.

She went on to say that because of what she heard took place during the first day (i.e. Marco's brief relationship with Destiny), she was a little hesitant about getting to know Marco. However, after stealing him for a conversation and putting herself out there too, she could tell that there was something more there. Hannah explained, "I really had to just trust my own instincts there because he was there longer and had a situation. I had to really trust my instincts. It wasn't at all [instant]. I really had to open up to and be open to getting to know him."

Now that they're out of the Villa, their connection only stands to grow. Aside from a fun karaoke night planned with Hannah's family, the couple is taking things one step at a time. They may have to do long distance for a bit, but they're already talking about what the future will look like together.

"We're going to see. I always said I'm open to moving once I find my person. I feel like Marco's my person," Hannah shared. "So, we're going to give it a little time, but I always told him I'd be open to doing that. I'm flexible, but it's not something that we're worried about. We know we're going to make it work and we'll be good."

For more from our interview with Hannah and Marco, head to PopCulture.com's YouTube page to watch the conversation in full. All episodes of Love Island USA Season 5 are currently available to watch on Peacock.